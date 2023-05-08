Bogus Money Used in Purchase at Casey’s General Store

A Union City business reported the passing of counterfeit money.

Union City police were called to Casey’s General Store, on West Main Street, where it was discovered a $50 dollar bill had been taken for merchandise.

Reports said an unknown white male had purchased a slice of pizza, and a roll of Red Seal, and used the $50 bill.

The clerk accepted the bill and returned the individual just over $25 dollars in change.

It was later discovered the money was bogus.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the individual who passed the fake bill.