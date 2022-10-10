Bohannon’s final bow set for Friday

One of the most proficient and classiest talk/radio personalities the country has ever heard – Jim Bohannon – will hang up the headsets on his program this Friday night.

“Jimbo,” as he is affectionally known, has held the 9-midnight time slot an astounding 27 consecutive years.

Bohannon is retiring due to health reasons.

Beginning Monday, Rich Valdes will succeed Jim Bohannon.

In a statement, Bohannon says, “It’s been a great 40 years with Westwood One, the syndicator of his program, and the last 30, of which, as host of ‘The Jim Bohannon Show.’ I’ve enjoyed every minute of our daily nighttime town hall with my guests, callers, and all of America.“

Bohannon is in the National Association of Broadcasting Hall of Fame; the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association; the Lifetime Achievement Award from TALKERS Magazine; and his inductions into the National Radio Hall of Fame; and the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Jim Bohannon began his career in 1960 at KLWT-AM, his hometown station in Lebanon, Missouri.

Thunderbolt Radio & Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle said, ”Jim has been on WCMT for 27 years and ‘The Jim Bohannon Show’ is actually the longest running longform talk program on our radio station.”

Tinkle went on to say, “My wife Diane and I have known Jim and his wife personally for many years and can honestly say, in my judgement, Jim is the most knowledgeable talk show broadcaster in America.”

Tinkle said Bohannon’s relaxing, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable style, delivered in a voice of trustworthiness, will be greatly missed.

Tinkle went on to say, “I encourage our listeners to tune in each night this week and especially to be sure to join Jim for a special farewell show Friday night 9:00 until midnight.”

Tinkle said Jim Bohannon has been on “Good Times in the Morning” sharing his wit and humor and commenting on current affairs.

“The Jim Bohannon Show” airs weeknights on “Talk and News You Can Use WCMT” on stations 92.7, 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, 103.3, and 1410.