The City of Hickman Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a two water main leaks in Hickman.

A two-inch leak occurred on Mikel Road and a six-inch water main leak on State Route 309.

There are approximately 30 residents affected by this boil water advisory notice.

The affected area includes, but not limited to, customers from the intersection of Myron Cory Drive going West onto State Route 94-West toward the Tennessee State Line, residents at the intersection of Broadway Street from 1404 Broadway Street going south to 2142 State Route 309, and all residents on Mikel Road.

City officials say all residents need to boil their drinking water at least 3 minutes prior to consumption until further notice.