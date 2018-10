Following the completion of plant maintenance and filter cleaning at the Hickman Water Plant, a state required “Boil Water Advisory” is now in affect.

The City of Hickman’s Water Department issued the advisory, saying customers may experience discolored water due to the process.

All customers serviced by the water plant are now urged to boil their water for at least five minutes prior to consumption, until test results are returned from the state.

