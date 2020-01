The City of Hickman Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a three-inch water main break.

City officials said the water break occurred North of 1955 State Route 2139 at the creek crossing.

There are approximately 14 residents affected by this advisory, and residents need to boil their drinking water at least five minutes prior to consumption.

The advisory will be in affect until test results are cleared by the Kentucky Department of Water.