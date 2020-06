The City of Hickman Water District has issued a “Boil Water Advisory”.

City officials say the advisory affects about 20 customers starting at 1830 State Route 2139, going south to the Tennessee State Line.

Customers who experience problems with no water, or low water pressure, are advised to boil their drinking water at least three minutes prior to consumption until further notice.

The advisory was issued due to repair to a three-inch water main repair.