A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect in Western Kentucky.

Officials with the Fulton Public Works Department are urging residents and customers in the 400, 500 and 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, OK Clifton Road, Terry Road, and Highway 45 from Fulton to Water Valley, to boil their water until further notice.

The advisory was issued Monday afternoon, following the replacement of a valve in a main water line by the Public Works Department.