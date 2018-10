The City of Hickman Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a process of Plant Maintenance and Filter Cleaning.

Reports said well water was transferred to the clear well during the washing of filters, allowing it to be dispensed in the system.

Due to this process, customers will experience discolored water.

This boil water advisory is effective until further notice, and customers are now required to boil their drinking water for five minutes prior to consumption.

