The City of Hickman Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory affecting approximately 30 customers.

Reports said the order was issued due to an eight-inch water main repair.

The affected area is at the intersection of Seventh Street and Myron Cory Drive, going south to State Route 1463.

Customers affected by the Boil Water Advisory need to boil their drinking water at least three minutes prior to consumption until further notice.

Samples of water have been sent to the Kentucky Division of Water for analysis.