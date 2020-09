The Bolivar Central Tigers football team will be sidelined for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 testing protocols, according to the team’s Twitter.

The Tigers were set to play two Region 7-3A games – this week against McNairy, and next week hosting Westview.

Updates on a new opponent for Westview’s game next week will be given as provided on WCMT Sports.

As for this week, the Chargers host South Gibson. The game will be updated live on Mix 101.3 Friday night.