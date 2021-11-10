November 10, 2021
Bolivar man facing charges following traffic stop in Sharon

A Bolivar man is facing drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop in Sharon.

Forty-three-year-old Shuntrell Conner, formerly of Fulton, was stopped by a THP trooper on Highway 45 in Sharon.

A search Conner’s vehicle revealed a firearm and marijuana.

Conner is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Schedule Six (marijuana), and Drug Paraphernalia.

He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail and is set to appear in General Sessions Court on December 17th.

