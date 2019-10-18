A Bolivar man has been found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says after a two-day trial, the federal jury in Jackson found 38-year-old Pierre Woods guilty of the charge.

According to information presented in court, earlier this year, Bolivar Police officers were called to a motel where Woods’ pregnant girlfriend told officers that Woods had marijuana in the motel room and a gun in his car. She also said that she had been physically abused.

Attorney Dunavant says officers did find marijuana in the room.

Officers later found Woods’ vehicle at his workplace and obtained a search warrant to search the vehicle, where they found a 9-millimeter pistol.

The jury found Woods, who was already a convicted felon, guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. It’s Woods’ second conviction in this district for this offense.

Sentencing for Woods is scheduled for January 14th, where he faces a possible sentence of up to 120 months in federal prison.