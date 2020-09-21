A Bolivar woman was the winner of a new car as part of a blood donation promotion from LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee and Joe Mahan Ford in Paris.

On Friday, Dorothy Long was presented with a 2019 Ford Fiesta at Joe Mahan Ford. It’s the second year in a row the Paris dealership has donated a Ford Fiesta to LIFELINE Blood Services for the Summer Blood Donation promotion.

All LIFELINE blood donors who donated blood at all blood drive locations June 1 through August 31, 2020, were eligible to register to win the car.

Over 6,000 lives were saved through these efforts.

Currently, there is a critical need for all blood types for West Tennessee hospital patients. LIFELINE Blood Services is your non-profit, community blood center and the official provider of blood and blood product to patients in 20 hospitals and 13 Emergency Helicopter units.