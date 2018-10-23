The Westview Chargers dropped their last game at Bolivar Central 52-31. This loss makes the Chargers 2-7 in 2018, and ends their postseason hopes.

Westview head coach Trey Cantrell told Thunderbolt Radio how big and athletic this Bolivar team was, but those still weren’t the most impressive things about the Tigers.

Westview has had their woes over the season, but there has been a bright spot for the Chargers all year. The young talent that this team possesses is evident, and another name has been added to the watch list over the coming years, Tristan Villasica.

Westview has one more game on the year at McNairy Central. Coach Cantrell talked about what he’s seen from them in film over the year, and what his team needs to do to end the season on a high note.

Kickoff in Selmar is set for Friday at 7:00.

