Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of Weakley County church arson

Bond is set at $50,000 for a former Dresden firefighter accused of setting fire to a Weakley County church on Easter Sunday.

Twenty-five-year-old Codie Austin Clark, of Sharon, is charged with one count of Aggravated Arson and three counts of Arson.

Clark was arrested Wednesday night after TBI agents and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department determined he was the individual responsible for intentionally setting fire to the New Salem Presbyterian Church on Highway 89 in Sharon.

The Dresden Fire Department had also been conducting an internal investigation involving Clark following a series of recent fires in the area.

At Thursday’s bond hearing, Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore, who is also a Dresden firefighter, recused himself from the case.

Hearing the case is Gibson County General Sessions Judge Mark Agee, who set Clark’s bond at $50,000 on the condition Clark undergo a mental health evaluation.

A preliminary hearing is set for Friday, July 9 at 9:30 in the Weakley County Jail Courtroom.