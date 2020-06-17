Bond is set at a quarter-million dollars for a McKenzie man charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.

Eighteen-year-old Malcolm Lee, Jr. appeared in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday to face a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder in last month’s shooting of 18-year-old Canon Magourik in the McKenzie area of Weakley County.

Judge Tommy Moore set Lee’s bond at $250,000 and continued his case to July 22nd.

Meanwhile, two Martin women charged in connection with that shooting also had their cases continued to July 22nd.

Twenty-year-old Mary Beth Lyles is charged with Filing a False Report, and 22-year-old Katie Nicole Smith is charged with Accessory after the Fact.