A Union City woman charged with homicide and child abuse in the death of her young son appeared in court on Tuesday.

27 year old Laureen McAuthur had a video arraignment in Obion County General Sessions Court in front of Judge Jimmy Smith.

Ms. McAuthur is charged in the death of her 14 month old son, who died on November 14th from injuries received four days earlier from scalding bath water.

Ms. McAuthur told Judge Smith that all of her family lived in Alabama, and she had lived “on and off” in Union City for three years.