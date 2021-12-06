December 6, 2021
Bonds Joins 1,000 Point Club in Saturday’s Win

Union City junior basketball player Amari Bonds joined the 1,000 point club on Saturday. Bonds is a junior and three year starter for the Lady Tornadoes….(photo: Mike Hutchens – Union City School Communications Director)

A Saturday afternoon matinee provided for a good showing for Union City basketball.

Lady Twister standout Amari Bonds was honored at halftime of the nightcap for joining the program’s 1,000-Point Club.

The Lady Tornadoes had no trouble with Madsion Academic, as their starters played only half the game.

Sophie Theobald knocked down four of the Lady Twisters’ seven 3-pointers and accumulated nine of her 15 markers in the second stanza.

Bonds is a junior three-year starter, who is averaging 24.8 points per game.

She led the way Saturday with 16 points.

In the boys game, Union City jumped all over the (0-6) Mustangs, leading 20-7 after the first eight minutes.

Union City made 14 shots from beyond the three-point arc, with Malaki Brooks draining five 3-pointers as part of his 15-point effort.

D.J. Robinson scored a team-high 17 points and sank a trio of treys.

 

Charles Choate

