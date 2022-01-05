Bonds Sets School Record in Lady Tornadoes Win Over Haywood

Union City Lady Tornadoes Amari Bonds set a school record for most consecutive points scored in a game Tuesday night.

Bonds performance led to a 52-23 win over Haywood.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Bonds 22 straight points came before the Tomcats put a single point on the scoreboard.

Hutchens said Bonds sank the first of her seven 3-pointers twenty-seconds into the contest, then canned two more treys before the game was a minute-and-a-half old.

She then converted an old-fashioned 3-point play, bottomed a deuce and another triple, then hit her fifth 3-pointer and another 2-pointer to cap the unbelievable 22-point flurry.

Bonds ended the night with 34 points.