Bondurant Serving as Interim Manager at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport

Everett-Stewart Regional Airport continues to operate under an interim manager.

Former manager Chris Rogers resigned his position in October, following almost two-and-a-half years at the Union City location.

Airport board member Jim Bondurant was appointed to fill the interim position upon Rogers departure.

Bondurant told Thunderbolt News he wanted to keep the operations of the airport going in a positive direction.(AUDIO)

With his time on the board, and now on a day-to-day basis, Bondurant said he feels the value of Everett-Stewart Regional Airport is not widely known.(AUDIO)

As far as seeking the position on a full time basis, Bondurant said he remained undecided at this time.