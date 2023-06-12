Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Starts This Week in Tennessee

The Bonnaroo Music Festival will take place in Manchester this week.

The Music and Arts Festival will run Thursday through Sunday, and will conclude with a concert by The Foo Fighters on Sunday night.

The annual event takes place on a 700 acre farm, with over 150 musical acts scheduled during the four days of activities.

The Bonnaroo Music Festival began in 2002, but was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and in 2021 due to flooding.

In 2012, over 100,000 people were in attendance at the festival with the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the headlining act.

Bob Dylan, in 2004, and Paul McCartney, in 2013, drew crowds of over 90,000 to the Bonnaroo event.