Corporal Stacey Bostwick has resigned from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office after he was suspended over the weekend for an insensitive post on Facebook.

Sheriff Monte Belew says Bostwick went to the sheriff’s office Thursday morning to meet with members of the department and turned in his official letter of resignation.

Bostwick had been on paid leave since Friday night, after he made a Facebook post referencing looting a liquor store as a way of grieving the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

A hearing by a six-person committee comprised of five fellow deputies and a Henry County Commissioner was delayed Monday after Bostwick requested legal counsel.