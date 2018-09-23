The UT Martin rodeo teams continued their early season schedule over the weekend, as the men’s squad finished third and the women’s team turned in a fourth-place finish at Missouri Valley College.

The UTM men’s team collected 320 total points while the women’s squad tallied 140 points. West Alabama claimed the win on the men’s side with 855 points while host Missouri Valley College led the women’s standings with 395 points.

The trio of Stetson Bierman, Hunter Green and Blake Leamon led UTM in bareback riding, as they each earned points in all three phases of the event. Bierman opened strong with the second-most points in the first round (75) before finishing third with a 132 average and sixth in the short round with 57 points. Green placed third in the short go (64 points) while finishing fifth in average (126) and sixth in the opening round (59). Leamon came in fourth in the short round (61), fifth in the opening go (60) and sixth in average (121).

Chase Thrasher represented UTM in calf roping, as his time of 11.8 seconds in the first round ranked fourth.

On the women’s side, Kailey Schmidt’s 3.1 seconds in the opening round of breakaway roping was good enough to split third. Schmidt also took part in the goat tying event, splitting fifth in the first round with a time of 7.4 seconds.

In steer wrestling, Hunter Styles and Robbie Van Holten each ranked amongst the top cowboys in the event. Styles’ first-round time of 6.3 seconds ranked second while he finished third in average (15.2) and fourth in the short go (8.9). Van Holten finished third after a time of 6.9 in the short round and placed fourth with a 15.4 average.

The women’s squad performed extremely well in barrel racing, as Raegan Taylor, Ashley Brooks and Madison McFall each accumulated points for UTM. Taylor finished with the best overall average (29.54) after splitting second in both the opening round (14.81) and in the short go (14.73). Brooks placed fourth in average (29.76), fourth in the short round (14.87) and fifth in the first go (14.89). McFall’s time of 14.94 seconds in the first round split sixth with two other competitors.

UTM resumes its fall slate this week when it heads to Livingston, Alabama for a rodeo hosted by West Alabama Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

