The UT Martin rodeo program put on an outstanding showing this weekend at Southern Arkansas, as the men’s squad produced its fourth consecutive runner-up finish while the women’s team set a new season-high in points on its way to a third-place effort.

The UTM cowboys dialed up 440 points, which only trailed Missouri Valley College (610) in the men’s standings. Meanwhile, the Skyhawk cowgirls accumulated 180 points, narrowly missing out on second place on the women’s side behind only East Mississippi (475) and Missouri Valley College (185).

A pair of UT Martin representatives scored points in bareback riding. Stetson Bierman’s 78 in the first round was the second-best score in the field while his 151 average and 73 short go placed him fourth and fifth, respectively. Bryce Sifford also earned points with a 78 in the short round (second) and 144 average (fifth).

Chase Thrasher and Robbie Van Holten were each responsible for team points during the calf roping event. Thrasher’s 23.8 average and 12.3 time in the short go was good enough for back-to-back fourth-place efforts. Van Holten came in fifth place in both average (27.7) and in the second round (16.0).

In breakaway roping, Grace Bryant led the way for UTM as the freshman out of Pendleton, SC posted a time of 3.1 seconds – which was good enough for third place in the field.

UT Martin produced a pair of scorers during the short round of saddle bronc riding as Tyler Pruitt (61) placed third and Jack Smithson (54) came away with a fourth-place finish.

The men’s team did its most damage in steer wrestling, as a trio of cowboys piled up several dominant performances. Jesse Keysaer led the pack by topping the field in average (12.4) after finishing second in the opening round (4.7) and third in the short go (7.7). Cole Harmon won the second round with a time of 5.9 seconds while placing second in average (13.9) and sixth in the first round (8.0). Thrasher also collected points in his second event of the weekend as he finished third in the opening go (5.5), sixth in the short round (16.5) and sixth in average (22.0).

Four members of the women’s squad performed extremely well in the goat tying event. Lauren Heck generated points in all three phases, placing third in the short go (7.5), splitting third in average (14.6) and fourth in the opening round (7.1). Bryant continued her successful weekend by finishing second in the short go (7.1), splitting third in average (14.6) and splitting sixth in the first round (7.5). Kailey Schmidt’s time of 7.0 seconds flat in the opening go was good enough for third place while her 15.3 average earned her a sixth-place finish. Jasmin Bakri additionally provided points for UTM as her 7.5 time in the first round split sixth.

UT Martin boasted the best duo in the team roping event as Justin Sailors and Cody Hogan topped the field in total points. The junior tandem split first in average (15.2) after placing second in both the opening round (7.7) and short go (7.5). Harmon also joined forces with Carson Stroup as that pair finished fifth in the first round (8.5) and sixth in average (8.5).

Madison McFall came away with points in all three phases of barrel racing, as the junior from Columbia, Tenn. posted times of 30.76 in average (fourth), 15.3 in the short go (fourth) and 15.46 in the first round (sixth).

UTM will step away from official competition for the next few weeks before wrapping up its fall schedule on Nov. 12-14 at Murray State.

(UTM Sports Information)