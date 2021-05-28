Bourbon Producer to Open Hickman Facility

Fulton County will be the home of a bourbon producer, with 30 new jobs created.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC will upgrade an idled facility just outside of Hickman.

The economic development announcement includes an investment of almost $8.8 million dollars by Jackson Purchase Distillery.

Reports said the company plans to purchase additional land, construct barrel storage and make various upgrades in the existing facility by April of 2022.

Once in operation, plans call for the distillery to produce in excess of 25,000 barrels annually.

Plans call for the creation of the 30 jobs over a 15 year period, which will have an average hourly wage of $37 plus benefits.