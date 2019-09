University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd says he’d consider staying in the position a while longer if he was asked.

Boyd was in Northwest Tennessee for a few days last week and tells Thunderbolt Radio News that if asked, he’d like to stay on and see the completion of a few programs.

As for UT Martin, Boyd says he’d like to see continued growth for the regional university.

Boyd took office as interim president in November following the retirement of UT President Joe DiPietro.