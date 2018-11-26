University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd will spend his first day on the job today in Weakley County on the UT Martin campus.

According to a release, Boyd will be meeting with UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and various constituent groups on campus.

Boyd will be meet with members of the media this afternoon at 2:00 in the Boling University Center.

The UT Board of Trustees appointed Boyd to serve as UT System interim president after president emeritus Dr. Joe DiPietro announced his retirement earlier this fall.

Boyd will serve as the UT system’s Interim President for up to two years or until a new president is appointed following an external search.

