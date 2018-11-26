University of Tennessee interim president Randy Boyd has outlined his priorities after starting his first day on the job Monday on the campus of UT Martin.

Boyd replaces the retired Dr. Joe. DiPietro.

Boyd tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he started the first day of his new job in Martin.

In a release from the university, Boyd says he plans to launch a search soon for the new chancellor of the flagship Knoxville campus and that a search for a permanent university system president will begin in 2020.

Boyd hopes to improve graduation rates and student recruitment, grow online education programs, and expand the university’s relationship with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Other priorities include increasing visibility of university programs statewide; clarifying the relationship between the university system and its campuses and institutes; and enhancing the university’s brand through greater transparency and accountability, with data-driven reports to make decisions.

