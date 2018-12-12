University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd held a press conference on Wednesday, to discuss his “Transparent UT Initiative”.

Boyd said a centralized website is geared toward providing greater and easier access to information for UT’s faculty, staff, students and the communities it serves.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, the interim-President talked about the plan he said was patterned from his personal company.

The website tennessee.edu/transparency was designed as a “one-stop” location to receive information pertaining to topics such as tuition, employee salaries, graduation rates, system funding and board of trustee meetings.

A nine-member Transparency Advisory Group was also established, which included UT-Martin’s Edie Gibson, who is the Chancellor’s executive assistant.

During the press conference, Boyd also took time to talk to Thunderbolt News about his tour of each UT campus.

Boyd will stay in the position for two years, or until a new UT President is selected.

