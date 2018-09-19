Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd has been tapped to be the interim president of the University of Tennessee system following the retirement of Dr. Joe DiPietro in November.

The Tennessean reports the UT Board of Trustees will meet next week to consider hiring Boyd as interim president. The plan, proposed Wednesday morning by the board chair, calls for Boyd to serve for one or two years.

Boyd’s work could pave the way for major changes to the college system that includes the state’s flagship campus in Knoxville as well as institutions in Memphis, Chattanooga and Martin.

DiPietro served as president for eight tumultuous years that saw tremendous growth of enrollment, construction and achievement metrics matched by upheaval in the national economy, General Assembly and campus administrations.

