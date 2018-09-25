University of Tennessee alumnus and former Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Randy Boyd was unanimously approved Tuesday by the UT Board of Trustees to serve as UT interim president after the retirement of UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro.

The vote was not without debate as several guests were asked to speak with some speaking in favor of Boyd and some speaking against the board’s proposal to appoint Boyd to the interim position.

There were also outbursts from a few students before the board’s vote. Those students were escorted out by UT Police.

There were also reports of protests on the UT Knoxville campus against Boyd’s appointment.

As interim president of the UT system, Boyd will serve as CEO of the Knoxville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Martin campuses.

Last week, Boyd visited with UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver in Martin for about 45 minutes to discuss the interim position and to get input from Dr. Carver.

Dr. DiPietro announced last week his plans to retire in February, but will step down November 21 to use his remaining vacation time.

Boyd will assume the interim president role on November 26.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...