Interim University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd started his term on Monday in Martin.

Boyd meet with UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, along with elected officials, students and faculty during the day.

Boyd was also given a tour of the campus to address the needs of building upgrades and construction progress.

During his visit, Boyd also held a media conference, where he explained his goals and objectives for the position, and answered questions.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...