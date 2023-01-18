Boys “All-Tournament Team” for Obion County Middle School

The 2023 Obion County All County Boys Basketball Teamfollowing the Middle School Tournament.

Selected to the “All Tournament Team” was Carter Ayers (Hillcrest), Clayton Montgomery (Hillcrest), Andy Launer (Hillcrest), Adrian Meadows (Lake Road), Charlie Harper (Lake Road), Connor Davis (Lake Road), Clayton Caldwell (Lake Road), and Weston Quinn (Lake Road), [standing] Carson Choate (South Fulton), Tyler Stork (Black Oak), Brey’Lyn Minor (Ridgemont), River Carson (Ridgemont), JohnReed Worrell (Ridgemont), Jordyn Snow (Ridgemont), and Jack Hepler (Hillcrest).

Congratulations to each of these of these players.