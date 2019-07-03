White Squirrel Winery in Kenton is hosting a music fundraiser Saturday night for the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Tennessee.

This is the third year in a row the winery has hosted the fundraiser, raising $3,000 since the first event in 2017.

The Hinson Hill band will headline, with Tips in the Jar also performing.

There’s no cost to attend and all money donated goes directly to the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Tennessee.

Cash’s Wood Fired Pizza will also be there selling and serving pizza.

The fundraiser is Saturday night from 6:00 to 9:00.

White Squirrel Winery is located on US 45 West in Kenton.