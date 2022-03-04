Brackets released for TSSAA Girls’ Basketball Tournament

The TSSAA has released the brackets for the 2022 Girls’ State Basketball Tournament at the Murphy Center at MTSU in Murfreesboro.

In Class 1A, if the Dresden Lady Lions defeat MAHS Saturday night, they’ll face either Red Rolling Springs or Van Buren County Thursday morning at 10:00.

Should the Gleason Lady Bulldogs win their substate game Saturday over Westwood, Gleason would play either Whitwell or Clay County Thursday afternoon at 1:15.

And if McKenzie defeats Moore County Saturday, the Lady Rebels would face North Greene or Oneida Thursday at 2:45.

In Class 2A, if Scotts Hill wins over Manassas Saturday night, the Lady Lions would face either Gatlinburg-Pittman or Polk County Tuesday morning at 10:00.

If Gibson County’s Lady Pioneers win their substate game over Summertown, they would face Community or York Institute Tuesday at 11:30.

And if Westview wins Saturday night over Loretto, the Lady Chargers would meet either Mitchell or Riverside Tuesday afternoon at 2:45.

In Class 3A, if Dyer County wins its sectional game over Melrose Saturday night, the Lady Choctaws would face the winner of the Fulton and Page game Tuesday afternoon at 4:30.

If Jackson South Side wins Saturday night over Murfreesboro Central, they would meet Seymour or Greeneville Tuesday night at 6:00.

And if Crockett County defeats Fayette Ware Saturday night, the Lady Cavaliers would face either Creek Wood or Hardin County Wednesday morning at 11:30.

There are no local teams playing in the Class 4A bracket.