School starts this week for students of the Bradford Special School District.

Bradford students will have a half day of school on Friday, with the first full day of school next Monday.

Director of Schools Dan Black tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mr. Black says he expects to begin school without masks, but that could change.

(AUDIO)

Mr. Black says despite COVID, Bradford’s enrollment was up last year and is up again this year.