Bradford’s Dan Black re-elected TSSAA Legislative Council President

At Thursday’s TSSAA Legislative Council meeting, Bradford Special School Director Dan Black was re-elected President of the council and Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner was elected Vice President.

The council approved a proposal that home school parents must notify the principal of a TSSAA member school if there’s an intent to participate in sports before the first official practice date in that sport.

The council also voted to increase the maximum number of allowed tennis matches from 16 to 22.