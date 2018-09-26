The Martin Housing Authority Board of Directors has named Pam Bratcher the new Executive Director, effective immediately.

Bratcher has been Interim Director of Martin Housing Authority since April.

Her appointment was officially announced at a recent meeting of the authority’s executive board.

Bratcher transitions into the role after over 18 years of experience in the affordable housing industry. Prior to her interim appointment, Bratcher served as Deputy Director of Martin Housing as well as Fiscal Director.

The authority owns and manages 443 units of affordable housing with 13 properties in Martin, Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Sharon, Union City, Dyersburg, and Gallaway Tennessee.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...