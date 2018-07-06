The Union City Police Department is investigating the break-in and theft at a shop belonging to Union City Sports Turf Equipment.
According to Turf Management’s Robin Francis, the shop was broken into Thursday night between the hours of 5:15 pm and 4 am Friday morning.
One of Union City Turf Management’s Carryall Work Carts was taken.
The cart has a purple hood with the department logo on the front of in gold and white letters.
Francis also says a work truck was taken, but was later found at Graham Park with the keys missing.
There was also a report of tools reported missing from the Obion County Fairgrounds.
Anyone with information should call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.