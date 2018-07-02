The body of a missing Chester County teenager believed to have fallen from a Tennessee River bridge was recovered Monday near Perryville.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems says the body of 19-year-old Katelyn Campbell was recovered from the Tennessee River around 1:30 Monday afternoon, within a quarter of a mile from the Alvin C. York Bridge.

Rescue crews had been searching for Campbell since early Sunday morning after two teenage boys said she had fallen from the Perryville bridge into the river.

Sheriff Weems says Campbell’s body was taken to the Perry County Hospital before being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...