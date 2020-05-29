The suspect in a shooting Wednesday night in McKenzie is in custody charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, while two other people from Martin are also facing charges related to the incident.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says U.S. Marshals captured 18-year-old Malcolm Lee, Jr., of McKenzie, just after noon Friday, following a traffic stop in McEwen, Tennessee.

McEwen is located between Waverly and Dickson in Humphreys County.

Lee was wanted in the attempted murder of 18-year-old Canon Magourik, who was shot seven times and is listed in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

McGowan says the two other people charged in the case are 20-year-old Mary Beth Lyles and 22-year-old Katie N. Smith, both of Martin.

Lyles is charged with Filing a False Report after allegedly lying to U.S. Marshals and making a phone call warning Lee.

Meanwhile, Smith is charged with Accessory after the Fact for obtaining the vehicle in which Lee was captured. She was also in the vehicle with Lee when he was caught.

McGowan says there may be more people charged as the investigation continues.