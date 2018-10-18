U.S. Senate Candidate Phil Bredesen and gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean will be in Dresden tonight at the annual Ned Ray Day event.

The 5th Annual Ned Ray Day is hosted by the Weakley County Democratic Party.

Also appearing with Bredesen and Dean will be 8th District Congressional candidate Erika Stotts-Pearson and District 76 State Representative candidate Deane Arganbright.

Former Democratic Congressman John Tanner of Union City will be the keynote speaker.

The event begins at 4:30 with a reception at the Ned Ray McWherter Library in Dresden followed by a dinner at 6:30 at the Harmon and Lucille McWherter Senior Center.

Tonight’s event also features musicians from UT Martin, door prizes, an auction, and a collection of memorabilia of former Tennessee governor and Dresden native, Ned Ray McWherter.

