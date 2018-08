The Obion County Fair has inducted a long time contributor into their Hall of Fame.

Brenda Baker, who worked with the fair for 30 years, was honored with the induction during opening ceremonies on Monday evening.

For many years Ms. Baker served as the fair President, with her retirement taking place following last year’s event.

Her name was placed on the list of Hall of Fame inductees, which was presented to her during the opening ceremonies.

