Bret Michaels headlines Tennessee Soybean Festival entertainment

Eighties rocker Bret Michaels will headline the Saturday night entertainment for this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival in downtown Martin.

The lead singer of the 80s rock group Poison will perform at the WK&T Amphitheater in downtown Martin on Saturday, September 11th. Michaels will perform several of Poison’s biggest hits, as well as his solo work.

Queen tribute band, Bohemian Queen, will be the opening act.

Tickets are $20-$25 and are on sale now at tnsoybeanfestival.org.

Bret Michaels is actively involved in charities benefitting American military and Veterans and, according to festival Executive Director David Belote, specifically asked to perform on September 11th, the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

Belote says other entertainment throughout the week will include a Prince and the Revolution tribute band, as well as tribute acts for Journey, The Beatles, and Johnny Cash.

The 27th Tennessee Soybean Festival runs September 4th through the 11th.