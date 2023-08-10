Brett Johnson Named Principal at Four Rivers Career Academy

A long time Lake County School System administrator and coach has taken on a new position in Hickman.

Brett Johnson told Thunderbolt News about his new leadership role on the campus of the Fulton County School System.(AUDIO)

During his time at Lake County, Johnson’s duties included teaching, principal, athletic director, and his last 15 years as attendance supervisor.

He also served as the girl’s high school basketball coach for 20 years, along with coaching duties for boy’s basketball, baseball and football.

Johnson said he now looked forward to meeting and working with the students, who will attend the Four Rivers Academy.(AUDIO)

Johnson graduated at Fulton County in 1982, and earned his Master’s degree at UT-Martin in 1999.

A photo of Brett Johnson has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.