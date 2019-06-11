Brian Dunn is the new head coach for the UT Martin softball program.

UTM athletics director Kurt McGuffin announced Dunn as the fourth head coach in UTM softball history on Tuesday.

Dunn replaces long-time head coach Donley Canary, who retired after the 2019 season as the program’s all-time winningest coach.

Dunn comes to the Skyhawks softball program from University School of Jackson and brings over 26 years of championship experience at both the high school and collegiate level including two state championships and four national titles.

Heralded as the winningest softball coach in West Tennessee history, Dunn has a compiled record of 1,143 wins and 303 losses in 34 varsity seasons at the high school and college level. He has posted 857 career victories in 26 seasons as a head softball coach while also adding 286 wins as a volleyball coach at both Union University and USJ. As a whole, he has overseen 63 team championships.

Prior to Dunn’s illustrious career at USJ, he transformed Union University’s softball program into a legitimate national title contender. He led the Lady Bulldogs softball program to a 449-108 record (.803 winning percentage) over a nine-year period, including seven straight top-10 national rankings while earning six TranSouth Conference championships, four conference tournament championships and four NAIA Region XI championships.

Dunn began his coaching career at Riverside High School where he led the Lady Panther softball team to their first-ever appearance in the TSSAA AA state tournament and a 64-25 record in three seasons.

Dunn is a 1989 graduate of San Diego State University, where he helped lead the baseball team to a Western Athletic Conference Championship and a top-25 national ranking. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history before completing his master’s in education in 1998 from Union.

Dunn is married to the former Emily Garrett, as the couple resides in Jackson. They have two daughters, Addison and Ashlee.

(UTM Sports Information)