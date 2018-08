The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the completion of an inspection on the Ohio River Bridge between Wickliffe and Cairo.

Crews performing the inspection wrapped up their work on Wednesday afternoon, with traffic returning to normal.

For just over two weeks, lane and width restrictions were in place as crews examined the 69-year old structure.

The Cairo bridge was opened in 1948, and carries approximately 4,700 vehicles daily between Kentucky and Illinois.

