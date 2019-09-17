After more than three decades in Murray, Briggs and Stratton has announced their plans to close the facility.

The announcement will now affect around 600 full-time employees from Calloway, Graves and Marshall County, along with those who work at the plant from Henry County, Tennessee.

Corporation officials said the market for small vertical-shaft engines has not grown for various reasons, forcing the decision to consolidate production of the engines at their plant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Mark Manning, the president of the Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation, said the payroll for the Briggs and Stratton employees was from $20-to-$25 million dollars a year, which turns over in the area five-to-seven times.

Reports indicate the Murray plant will consolidate with the Missouri plant in the Fall of 2020.