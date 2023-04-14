Bright Future for Union City Track Program

The future appears bright for the rising Union City High School track program.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Middle School teams capped stellar seasons Thursday, winning first place on the girls’ side in their own eight-school invitational. The Tornado boys placed second among the strong field.

The Twister girls won all four of their meets this spring, while the Union City boys placed first in three of four competitions.

There’s plenty of promise for the next level for the Purple and Gold, as individuals and teams recorded strong finishes in Thursday’s middle school finale.

The following is a list of winners from Thursday’s meet:

Team Results

Girls

1st Place: Union City 111 pts

2nd Place: Dyersburg 89 pts

3rd Place: Lauderdale Co. 69 pts

Boys

1st Place: Crestview 122 pts

2nd Place: Union City 109 pts

3ed Place: Dyersburg 90 pts