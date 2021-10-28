Bright Named CEO of Megasite Authority of West Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has named Clay Bright as the Chief Executive Officer of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee.

Bright currently serves as the Commissioner of the Department of Transportation, and has four decades of expertise in the construction sector and project development.

Bright was appointed Tennessee’s Commissioner of Transportation following 36 years with Brasfield and Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest construction firms.

The appointment comes following Ford Motor Company’s historic $6.5 billion dollar investment in the Megasite in West Tennessee.

The company plans to manufacture all-electric F-150 trucks, along with a battery manufacturing plant and supplier park.